Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Invests $3.74 Million in IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,618 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,738,000. IPG Photonics comprises approximately 1.7% of Decker Retirement Planning Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of IPG Photonics as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 428.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company's stock.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

IPG Photonics stock opened at $110.23 on Friday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.82 and a 52 week high of $155.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.76, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.09.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.99 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 2.78%.IPG Photonics's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IPG Photonics

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $178,430.20. Following the sale, the director owned 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,111.88. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 9,975 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $1,195,104.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,158,036.78. This trade represents a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,606. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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