Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases New Position in Photronics, Inc. $PLAB

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 97,385 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,935,000. Photronics accounts for 1.8% of Decker Retirement Planning Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. owned about 0.17% of Photronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Photronics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Photronics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 46,385 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company's stock.

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Photronics Stock Performance

Photronics stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.37. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $209.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.47 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 18.47%.Photronics's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Photronics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.450 EPS.

Insider Activity at Photronics

In related news, CFO Eric Rivera sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $44,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 136,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,096,465.21. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Hsueh-Chun Wang sold 19,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $872,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 113,560 shares in the company, valued at $5,144,268. This represents a 14.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,144 shares of company stock worth $14,313,759. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLAB shares. Weiss Ratings raised Photronics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Photronics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Photronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Read Our Latest Report on PLAB

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high‐resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high‐end lithography technology.

See Also

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