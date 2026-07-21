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Decker Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Johnson & Johnson logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Decker Wealth Management opened a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter, buying 7,801 shares valued at about $1.907 million.
  • Johnson & Johnson reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $2.90 and revenue of $25.31 billion, and it raised its FY 2026 guidance to $11.60-$11.75 EPS.
  • The company continues to highlight shareholder returns and stability, including a quarterly dividend of $1.34 per share and a long track record of dividend growth, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy.
  • Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson.

Decker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $248.83 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $269.43. The stock's fifty day moving average is $240.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 21.48%.The company's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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