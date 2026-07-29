Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 159.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,705 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 139,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Deckers Outdoor worth $22,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,614 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 165.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,914 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 163.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,306 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $104.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $125.45.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 18.54%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.350-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $133.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus set a $128.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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