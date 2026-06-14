DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Invests $2.91 Million in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,700 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $262,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the technology company's stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,464 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,240 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the technology company's stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Check Point Software Technologies news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $562,242.24. This represents a 86.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $124.06 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $112.23 and a 1-year high of $232.07. The business's 50-day moving average price is $131.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 38.37%.The firm had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Check Point Software Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point set a $120.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $146.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

Further Reading

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