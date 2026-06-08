Deepwater Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,130 Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Deepwater Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,130 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $4,633,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $261,129,000 after acquiring an additional 433,311 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 654,096 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $222,184,000 after buying an additional 299,724 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 606,236 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $205,926,000 after buying an additional 275,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,387 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $324,526,000 after buying an additional 219,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 364,830 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $123,925,000 after buying an additional 186,122 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STRL alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $482.00 to $956.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $720.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STRL

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,590,359.01. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $882.43 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $631.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.81. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $191.00 and a one year high of $1,005.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $825.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sterling Infrastructure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sterling Infrastructure wasn't on the list.

While Sterling Infrastructure currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here