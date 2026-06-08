Deepwater Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.11 Million Investment in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Deepwater Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,822 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $5,105,000. Lam Research accounts for 1.5% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $3,645,427,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,518,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,836,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,658 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,526,099 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $606,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $472,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,749 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $303.28 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $273.22 and its 200 day moving average is $227.27. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.86 and a 1 year high of $346.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $303.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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