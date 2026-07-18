Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,918 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 42,228 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Deere & Company worth $77,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Deere & Company alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 85,351 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,737,000 after buying an additional 30,553 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,166,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 388,595 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $180,919,000 after acquiring an additional 45,782 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deere & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Deere & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $759.00 to $812.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $580.00 to $525.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $642.98.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on Deere & Company and lifted its price target to $685, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside potential. Benzinga

DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on Deere & Company and lifted its price target to $685, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Deere was highlighted in broader agriculture and industrial stock roundups, keeping investor attention on the company as a key name in the farm equipment sector. Best Agriculture Stocks To Watch Now - July 14th

Deere was highlighted in broader agriculture and industrial stock roundups, keeping investor attention on the company as a key name in the farm equipment sector. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast for Deere, which is a minor cautionary note but not a major change to longer-term earnings expectations. MarketBeat report on Deere EPS estimate cut

Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast for Deere, which is a minor cautionary note but not a major change to longer-term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Deere also remains tied to a broader industrial-sector backdrop that has lagged the market recently, which can weigh on sentiment toward cyclical names. 1 Industrials Stock to Target This Week and 2 We Find Risky

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DE stock opened at $597.56 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $433.00 and a 12 month high of $674.19. The company has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business's 50 day moving average is $582.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.31.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.The company's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Deere & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deere & Company wasn't on the list.

While Deere & Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here