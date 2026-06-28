Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,492 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 22,066 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's holdings in Deere & Company were worth $58,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 85,351 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,737,000 after purchasing an additional 30,553 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Deere & Company by 7.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,651,982 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $755,385,000 after purchasing an additional 115,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $13,166,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $613.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.28. The stock has a market cap of $165.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $433.00 and a 1-year high of $674.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is 36.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $672.00 to $607.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $680.00 price objective (down from $715.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Deere & Company from $793.00 to $759.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $639.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DE

Key Deere & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Further Reading

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