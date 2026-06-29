Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,247 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 49,480 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.12% of Deere & Company worth $176,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $752.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $680.00 target price (down from $715.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Deere & Company from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $639.58.

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Key Deere & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:DE opened at $613.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.18. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $433.00 and a 1 year high of $674.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $574.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company's payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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