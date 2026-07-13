Del Sette Capital Management LLC Takes $2.65 Million Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 229,341 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000. Ford Motor comprises about 1.6% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $674,437,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 81.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,438,722 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $423,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866,285 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 610.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,177,304 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $146,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,153,383 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $500,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 458.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,002,765 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $103,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,361 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $13.99 on Monday. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is currently -38.71%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Further Reading

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