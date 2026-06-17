Delaney Dennis R Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Delaney Dennis R bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,740 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.4% of Delaney Dennis R's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,172 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 35,840 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $91.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $82.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $177.36. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.93. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. The company's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Fiserv

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiserv launched a $2.75 billion tender offer for senior notes, a move that may lower future interest costs and improve financial flexibility. Article Title

Fiserv launched a $2.75 billion tender offer for senior notes, a move that may lower future interest costs and improve financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: Michael Burry reportedly added to his Fiserv position, signaling that some investors see the post-selloff weakness as an opportunity. Article Title

Michael Burry reportedly added to his Fiserv position, signaling that some investors see the post-selloff weakness as an opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs kept a Hold rating and maintained its $70 price target, suggesting the brokerage is waiting for more clarity on the leadership transition and operating trends. Article Title

Goldman Sachs kept a Hold rating and maintained its $70 price target, suggesting the brokerage is waiting for more clarity on the leadership transition and operating trends. Negative Sentiment: The CEO shakeup remains the main overhang, with investors worried about strategic continuity after Lyons’ abrupt exit just after investor day. Article Title

The CEO shakeup remains the main overhang, with investors worried about strategic continuity after Lyons’ abrupt exit just after investor day. Negative Sentiment: Ademi LLP’s shareholder investigation into possible fiduciary-duty claims adds another layer of legal and governance risk. Article Title

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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