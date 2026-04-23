DeLarme Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

DeLarme Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 218,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $75,702,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $18,213,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,411,892. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,464,964.64. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $422.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 82.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.82 and a 1-year high of $423.20. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $337.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $435.30.

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Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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