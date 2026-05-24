Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,274 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 90,061 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 1.05% of Delek US worth $18,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $227,842.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $843,863.80. This trade represents a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,882,289.50. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,442. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.61. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.50. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Delek US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -112.09%.

More Delek US News

Here are the key news stories impacting Delek US this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research raised Delek US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised Delek US to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on Delek US in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DK

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

See Also

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