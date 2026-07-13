Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL is Lifeworks Advisors LLC's 10th Largest Position

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,915 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Dell Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lifeworks Advisors LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $10,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism around Dell’s AI infrastructure business remains a key driver, with Evercore’s higher price target reinforcing expectations for continued growth in server demand.

Analyst optimism around Dell’s AI infrastructure business remains a key driver, with Evercore’s higher price target reinforcing expectations for continued growth in server demand. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage continues to frame DELL as a major AI beneficiary, supported by strong fundamentals, growing share gains, and expanded partnerships.

Media coverage continues to frame as a major AI beneficiary, supported by strong fundamentals, growing share gains, and expanded partnerships. Positive Sentiment: President Trump’s public endorsement of Dell products has increased visibility and added momentum to the stock, even though investors appear more focused on the underlying business strength.

President Trump’s public endorsement of Dell products has increased visibility and added momentum to the stock, even though investors appear more focused on the underlying business strength. Neutral Sentiment: Several Silver Lake-related insiders sold shares this week, which may attract attention but does not necessarily change Dell’s operating outlook.

Several Silver Lake-related insiders sold shares this week, which may attract attention but does not necessarily change Dell’s operating outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing Dell with peers like Super Micro and Lenovo highlight broader AI and PC industry trends, but these stories are more about sector positioning than a direct change in Dell’s fundamentals.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Melius Research set a $565.00 price target on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HSBC raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $492.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 458,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $81,293,961.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. This represents a 88.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,228,357 shares of company stock worth $1,544,916,338 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $435.14 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $354.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.22. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $469.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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