Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 427.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,324 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 87,793 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $13,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 722 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Evercore boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.84.

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Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

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Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $21,819,714.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,526.06. The trade was a 69.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $260.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $263.99. The business's fifty day moving average is $175.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.04.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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