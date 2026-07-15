Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,268 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Triglav Investments D.O.O. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Brindle & Bay Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Dell Technologies Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $457.64 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $469.47. The stock has a market cap of $296.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.64.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,203.13. The trade was a 88.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the sale, the director owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,816,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,412,103 in the last three months. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. HSBC raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $492.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here