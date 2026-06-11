Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Bought by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 339.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,522 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,517,070 shares of the technology company's stock worth $694,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,336 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $475.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $369.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $109.17 and a one year high of $469.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.41.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 131,040 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.13, for a total transaction of $52,170,955.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,024,002.47. The trade was a 91.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 56,926 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.13, for a total transaction of $22,663,948.38. Following the sale, the director directly owned 66,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,390,843.31. This represents a 46.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,632,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,291,055. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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