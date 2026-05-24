Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,757 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $294.97 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.38 and a 1-year high of $298.32. The company has a market cap of $190.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $199.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.21.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Dell Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $23,606,055.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,535. The trade was a 86.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total value of $21,167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,687,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,919,306.72. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here