Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Purchased by ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,530 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $16,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $8,200,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 142,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,390,150. This represents a 12.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 12,022 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.00, for a total value of $5,061,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,637,407. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,885,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,987,916. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Melius Research set a $565.00 price objective on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. CLSA upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.5%

DELL opened at $394.93 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $469.47. The firm has a market cap of $255.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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