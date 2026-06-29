Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 775.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,608 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 62,547 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 39,537 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total value of $15,938,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,916 shares in the company, valued at $28,184,537.92. The trade was a 36.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 34,257 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total transaction of $13,809,681.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,010,044.08. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,885,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,987,916 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:DELL opened at $394.93 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $469.47. The firm has a market cap of $255.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.Dell Technologies's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. CLSA upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.38.

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Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

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Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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