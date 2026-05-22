Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $426,129,000 after buying an additional 2,937,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $688,315,000 after buying an additional 2,191,317 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $283,052,000 after buying an additional 1,685,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,957,850,000 after buying an additional 1,355,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 628.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,078 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $168,462,000 after buying an additional 1,185,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reportedly expects Dell to deliver a “beat and raise” next week, citing strong demand for AI servers, better-than-expected PC trends, and improving Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue. The firm also lifted its price target to $280, reinforcing bullish sentiment ahead of earnings.

Bank of America reportedly expects Dell to deliver a “beat and raise” next week, citing strong demand for AI servers, better-than-expected PC trends, and improving Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue. The firm also lifted its price target to $280, reinforcing bullish sentiment ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Multiple previews ahead of Dell’s fiscal first-quarter results say Wall Street is looking for earnings and revenue growth, with analysts pointing to Dell’s large AI server backlog as a key driver. Investors appear to be betting that the company can keep outperforming expectations.

Multiple previews ahead of Dell’s fiscal first-quarter results say Wall Street is looking for earnings and revenue growth, with analysts pointing to Dell’s large AI server backlog as a key driver. Investors appear to be betting that the company can keep outperforming expectations. Positive Sentiment: Dell announced that Arthur Lewis, president of Infrastructure Solutions Group, will present at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference in June. While not a major catalyst by itself, the conference appearance keeps attention on Dell’s AI and infrastructure strategy.

Dell announced that Arthur Lewis, president of Infrastructure Solutions Group, will present at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference in June. While not a major catalyst by itself, the conference appearance keeps attention on Dell’s AI and infrastructure strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary around Dell’s AI strategy, including coverage of Michael Dell’s keynote and new storage, AI server, and cyber-resilience offerings, adds to the narrative that Dell is evolving beyond a traditional PC maker. This supports the long-term story, but is not an immediate earnings driver.

Recent commentary around Dell’s AI strategy, including coverage of Michael Dell’s keynote and new storage, AI server, and cyber-resilience offerings, adds to the narrative that Dell is evolving beyond a traditional PC maker. This supports the long-term story, but is not an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech coverage this week also highlighted AI infrastructure demand across the sector, including Nvidia-related articles that referenced Dell’s role in enterprise AI deployments. That backdrop is supportive, but indirect.

Broader tech coverage this week also highlighted AI infrastructure demand across the sector, including Nvidia-related articles that referenced Dell’s role in enterprise AI deployments. That backdrop is supportive, but indirect. Negative Sentiment: Some articles flagged potential margin pressure and supply-chain constraints in AI servers, which could matter if Dell’s results show weaker profitability than expected. Investors may be watching closely for signs that growth is coming at the expense of margins.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of DELL opened at $253.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $196.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.21. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.38 and a twelve month high of $263.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,526.06. This trade represents a 69.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $110.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $206.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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