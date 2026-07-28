Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,115 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 20,120 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.3%

DELL opened at $427.57 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $394.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $469.47. The company has a market cap of $277.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and financial commentators continue to highlight Dell’s growing share of the AI-server market, strong earnings potential and relatively attractive valuation. Comparisons with Marvell Technology, Snowflake and Planet Labs emphasize that Dell is profitable and trades at a lower valuation than several AI-related peers. This AI Stock Has Tripled in 2026 Dell Technologies vs. Snowflake

Analysts and financial commentators continue to highlight Dell’s growing share of the AI-server market, strong earnings potential and relatively attractive valuation. Comparisons with Marvell Technology, Snowflake and Planet Labs emphasize that Dell is profitable and trades at a lower valuation than several AI-related peers. Positive Sentiment: Dell was identified alongside other AI names as a stock attracting fund buying during market volatility, suggesting institutional interest remains supportive. Here Is Why Casey's Ranks Among Hot AI Names

Dell was identified alongside other AI names as a stock attracting fund buying during market volatility, suggesting institutional interest remains supportive. Positive Sentiment: Dell joined Nvidia, Adobe, CrowdStrike and Hugging Face in an open-source alliance focused on cybersecurity tools for autonomous AI systems. The initiative could strengthen Dell’s positioning within the broader enterprise-AI ecosystem, although it is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Nvidia Forms AI Security Alliance

Dell joined Nvidia, Adobe, CrowdStrike and Hugging Face in an open-source alliance focused on cybersecurity tools for autonomous AI systems. The initiative could strengthen Dell’s positioning within the broader enterprise-AI ecosystem, although it is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage confirms Dell’s strong AI-server momentum and substantial gains this year, but the extent of additional upside is increasingly dependent on execution and continued data-center spending. Dell Technologies Stock Declines While Market Improves

Recent coverage confirms Dell’s strong AI-server momentum and substantial gains this year, but the extent of additional upside is increasingly dependent on execution and continued data-center spending. Negative Sentiment: Potential U.S. tariffs on Chinese memory chips pose a risk to Dell’s hardware margins. Dell is reportedly evaluating Chinese memory components to control costs, but tariffs, restrictions or supply disruptions could increase component expenses and complicate defense-related business. Dell Technologies Stock Information

Potential U.S. tariffs on Chinese memory chips pose a risk to Dell’s hardware margins. Dell is reportedly evaluating Chinese memory components to control costs, but tariffs, restrictions or supply disruptions could increase component expenses and complicate defense-related business. Negative Sentiment: After a sharp AI-led run, Dell’s elevated valuation leaves less room for disappointment. Investors may be locking in gains while assessing whether revenue growth and margins can justify the stock’s premium relative to its longer-term averages.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 59,492 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $26,982,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 89,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,465,745.88. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 68,706 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $31,160,919.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 67,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,836,184.60. The trade was a 50.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $494.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here