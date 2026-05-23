Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,833,600 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 49,828 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up 0.8% of LSV Asset Management's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.43% of Dell Technologies worth $356,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karras Company Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,452,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company's stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company's stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock opened at $294.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.21. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.38 and a 12 month high of $298.32. The company has a market cap of $190.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.32.

Read Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. The trade was a 69.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $74,883,300.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105 over the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here