Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,561 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 26,981 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,526,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $222,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 16,327 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90,951 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $436.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $390.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,789,455.41. This represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the sale, the director owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683 over the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $700.00 price target on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $494.67.

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Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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