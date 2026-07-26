Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,377 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $20,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the technology company's stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Volterra Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 165.7% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 6,181 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 530,460 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $87,063,000 after buying an additional 17,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 23,872 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. Argus raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $494.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 34,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $15,814,486.26. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,071.94. This represents a 44.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 59,492 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $26,982,001.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 89,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,465,745.88. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683 over the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

DELL stock opened at $436.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $390.33 and a 200-day moving average of $238.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

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About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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