Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Stake Lifted by Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 692,598 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,555 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises about 4.2% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned about 0.10% of Dell Technologies worth $87,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 328 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial cut Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $475.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $395.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $255.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.17 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.84.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 35,437 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.98, for a total value of $14,989,142.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 94,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,847,676.86. The trade was a 27.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 78,236 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.98, for a total transaction of $33,092,263.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,768,676.52. This trade represents a 87.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,698,830 shares of company stock valued at $981,849,426 in the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators continue to raise expectations for Dell after its strong earnings beat, with several reports saying the company is benefiting from booming AI infrastructure spending. Article Title

Analysts and market commentators continue to raise expectations for Dell after its strong earnings beat, with several reports saying the company is benefiting from booming AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target on Dell to $500 and maintained an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees more upside after the company’s record AI quarter. Article Title

Bernstein raised its price target on Dell to $500 and maintained an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees more upside after the company’s record AI quarter. Positive Sentiment: Dell’s partnership with Nvidia on new AI PCs, including the XPS 16 Creator Edition powered by RTX Spark, expands the AI growth story beyond servers into the PC market. Article Title

Dell’s partnership with Nvidia on new AI PCs, including the XPS 16 Creator Edition powered by RTX Spark, expands the AI growth story beyond servers into the PC market. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles framed Dell as a major AI infrastructure winner, with investors betting the company can keep compounding growth as AI server orders and margins expand. Article Title

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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