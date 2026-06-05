Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121,081 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 483,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.32% of Dell Technologies worth $267,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 328 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell’s AI story is getting stronger: the company is among the first PC makers expected to launch premium AI PCs with Nvidia’s new RTX Spark chip, extending its AI momentum beyond servers into laptops and desktops. Article Title

Dell’s AI story is getting stronger: the company is among the first PC makers expected to launch premium AI PCs with Nvidia’s new RTX Spark chip, extending its AI momentum beyond servers into laptops and desktops. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and momentum traders remain bullish after Dell’s earnings beat and raised outlook, with coverage highlighting record AI orders, a $60 billion AI-server opportunity, and stronger earnings expectations. Article Title

Analysts and momentum traders remain bullish after Dell’s earnings beat and raised outlook, with coverage highlighting record AI orders, a $60 billion AI-server opportunity, and stronger earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Dell’s recent Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) upgrade adds to the bullish near-term narrative and may keep buyers interested. Article Title

Dell’s recent Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) upgrade adds to the bullish near-term narrative and may keep buyers interested. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage continues to frame Dell as an AI infrastructure winner rather than just a PC maker, reinforcing the stock’s rerating. Article Title

Additional coverage continues to frame Dell as an AI infrastructure winner rather than just a PC maker, reinforcing the stock’s rerating. Neutral Sentiment: A few headlines mentioned Dell in broader discussions about AI stocks, ETF flows, and political trading commentary, but these appear more narrative-driven than direct business catalysts. Article Title

A few headlines mentioned Dell in broader discussions about AI stocks, ETF flows, and political trading commentary, but these appear more narrative-driven than direct business catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Several directors affiliated with Silver Lake disclosed large stock sales, which could raise concern that insiders are cashing in after the sharp rally. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 74,265 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.91, for a total value of $32,595,651.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 88,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,634,613.84. This represents a 45.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 17,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.12, for a total transaction of $8,215,007.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,232 shares in the company, valued at $12,017,403.84. This trade represents a 40.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,510,992 shares of company stock worth $899,562,313 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $421.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock's fifty day moving average is $238.55 and its 200-day moving average is $167.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $109.17 and a one year high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $700.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $475.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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