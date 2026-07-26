Delta Global Management LP Acquires Shares of 17,976 American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,976 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 194 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% in the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.3%

AWK stock opened at $134.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.57 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average of $130.75.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 10.20%. American Water Works's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This is a boost from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Water Works from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $140.60.

View Our Latest Report on AWK

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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