Delta Global Management LP Buys New Holdings in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Delta Global Management LP purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,930 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qnity Electronics by 71.8% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Q has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Qnity Electronics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research raised Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Qnity Electronics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $151.78.

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Qnity Electronics Stock Down 0.1%

Q opened at $134.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.00%.

About Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Inc is a semiconductor and advanced-electronics materials company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol Q. The company was formed through the separation of DuPont's Electronics business and focuses on supplying materials and solutions used throughout the semiconductor manufacturing and electronics production industries.

Qnity's portfolio includes materials and technologies used in wafer fabrication, lithography, chemical-mechanical planarization, semiconductor packaging, interconnects, and thermal management.

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