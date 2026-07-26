Delta Global Management LP Buys New Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,068 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,188 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of MRVL opened at $194.23 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.16. The stock has a market cap of $169.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,722,527. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total transaction of $2,819,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 227,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,208,407.68. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 45,981 shares of company stock worth $9,835,542 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here