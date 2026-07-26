Delta Global Management LP Buys Shares of 10,781 The Boeing Company $BA

Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,781 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BA opened at $209.51 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.77 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The company's fifty day moving average is $219.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.35. The firm has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a PE ratio of 101.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Btg Pactual set a $260.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Trending Headlines about Boeing

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About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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