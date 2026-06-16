Delta Global Management LP Buys Shares of 28,628 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Delta Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,628 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,632,000. Delta Global Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,720.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13,200.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $394.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JLL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $1,615,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $118,941.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,112.94. The trade was a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $297.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.83 and a 200 day moving average of $320.75. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $233.14 and a 52 week high of $363.06.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.35%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

See Also

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