Delta Global Management LP Has $1.08 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Delta Global Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 11,334 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP's holdings in Tesla were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3,831.1% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $209,979,000 after purchasing an additional 445,213 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 993 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Down 1.6%

Tesla stock opened at $404.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 371.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.77 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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