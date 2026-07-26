Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Delta Global Management LP Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in Hut 8 Corp. $HUT

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Hut 8 logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Delta Global Management LP lowered its stake in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT - Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,646 shares of the company's stock after selling 76,312 shares during the quarter. Delta Global Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Hut 8 worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company's stock.

Hut 8 Price Performance

NASDAQ HUT opened at $109.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.31. Hut 8 Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $140.80.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($1.65). Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 109.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $139.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hut 8 Corp. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUT shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Compass Point set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Hut 8 from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hut 8 from $93.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUT

Insider Activity at Hut 8

In other news, Director Rick Rickertsen sold 17,491 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,010.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,010. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor Semah sold 10,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $808,097.94. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,179,071.74. This represents a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,724 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,340. Insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

About Hut 8

(Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hut 8 Right Now?

Before you consider Hut 8, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hut 8 wasn't on the list.

While Hut 8 currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines