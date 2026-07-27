Delta Global Management LP Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Delta Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 485 shares of the company's stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $309.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $284.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.29. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.82 and a 52-week high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Cencora's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lauren M. Tyler bought 550 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $270.23 per share, for a total transaction of $148,626.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. The trade was a 14.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on COR shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cencora from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $367.75.

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About Cencora

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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