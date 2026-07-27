Delta Global Management LP Makes New Investment in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Delta Global Management LP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $77.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.62. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.06 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 25,357 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,028,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,920. The trade was a 46.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 50,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $3,924,831.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,645,207.04. This trade represents a 31.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,855 shares of company stock worth $8,351,493. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report).

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