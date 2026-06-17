Delta Global Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Delta Global Management LP lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,933 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 5,490 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Delta Global Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Delta Global Management LP's holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,969,322 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $165,567,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $40,524,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,193,037 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $45,625,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,534,239,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,881,908 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $16,865,158,000 after purchasing an additional 774,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Arete Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Freedom Capital downgraded Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $413.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,923,235.59. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 159,466 shares of company stock worth $6,957,543 in the last ninety days. 11.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $373.25 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.00 and a 52 week high of $408.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $363.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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