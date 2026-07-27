Delta Global Management LP Sells 69,467 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Delta Global Management LP decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 69,467 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 27.4% in the first quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 93 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $615.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $898.52.

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More Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $1,200,579.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,088 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,736.72. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 989 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $870,507.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,776,015.10. The trade was a 18.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $851.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $138.30 and a 52 week high of $1,145.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $893.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $612.46. The company has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.81 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.Seagate Technology's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.08%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

See Also

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