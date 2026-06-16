Delta Global Management LP Takes $2.50 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,685 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 14,300 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,762 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $815,112.16. This trade represents a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.49 and a 12 month high of $119.62.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.WEC Energy Group's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.05%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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