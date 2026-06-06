Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP Makes New Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP - Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 208,290 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,236,000. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up about 1.1% of Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,700 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,771 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,649 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company's stock.

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Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP opened at $38.82 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners's dividend payout ratio is 275.76%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

In other news, CFO David Tyler Krant purchased 1,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $55,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $103,415. The trade was a 115.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. NYSE: BIP is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company's utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

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