Deluxe Corporation $DLX Stock Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX - Free Report) by 189.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,278 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 240,359 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.80% of Deluxe worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 99.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,359 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 271,225 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Deluxe by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,181 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 246,767 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deluxe by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 634,447 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 211,109 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,753,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,656 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $24,779,000 after buying an additional 136,139 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deluxe from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Deluxe from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Deluxe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Deluxe Trading Down 0.4%

Deluxe stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Deluxe Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $538.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.97 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.11%. Deluxe's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Deluxe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deluxe Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Deluxe's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation, founded in 1915 and headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota, is a provider of integrated business and financial technology solutions. Originally established as a check printing company, Deluxe has evolved its offerings to support small businesses, financial institutions and entrepreneurs with a comprehensive suite of services spanning print, digital and software platforms.

The company's core business activities include printing checks, forms and promotional materials, as well as delivering digital marketing and customer engagement solutions.

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