Demars Financial Group LLC Has $894,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 149.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,396,634,000 after buying an additional 1,548,699 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,546,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $29,607,500,000 after buying an additional 2,491,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $24,252,196,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $399.97 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $405.29 and its 200 day moving average is $364.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.58 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research cut Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,644 shares of company stock valued at $13,982,964. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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