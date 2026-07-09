Demars Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,940 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. S&P Global comprises 0.4% of Demars Financial Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $533.47.

View Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target to $505 and reiterated an outperform rating, indicating continued confidence in S&P Global’s longer-term earnings power. Benzinga report

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target to $505 and reiterated an outperform rating, indicating continued confidence in S&P Global’s longer-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an overweight rating and still sees upside, despite cutting its target to $535 from $550. Benzinga report

JPMorgan kept an overweight rating and still sees upside, despite cutting its target to $535 from $550. Positive Sentiment: Barclays, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and RBC all maintained bullish views on SPGI, with revised targets ranging from $510 to $555, suggesting analysts still expect the stock to recover from current levels. Benzinga report

Barclays, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and RBC all maintained bullish views on SPGI, with revised targets ranging from $510 to $555, suggesting analysts still expect the stock to recover from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighted conflicting analyst sentiment on S&P Global and Bank of Nova Scotia, which adds noise but does not signal a major change in fundamentals. The Globe and Mail article

Coverage highlighted conflicting analyst sentiment on S&P Global and Bank of Nova Scotia, which adds noise but does not signal a major change in fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Reports on leadership and operations changes, plus the Mobility spin-off and Market Intelligence rework, point to ongoing strategic restructuring that could improve focus over time but may create short-term uncertainty. Yahoo Finance leadership article Yahoo Finance spin-off article

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $430.93 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $419.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.79. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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