Demars Financial Group LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,835 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $246.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $241.37 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.16 and a fifty-two week high of $315.98. The company has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.82% and a net margin of 20.12%.The business's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Further Reading

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