Dempze Nancy E Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Dempze Nancy E decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.2% of Dempze Nancy E's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $507.29 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $558.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.50. The firm's 50-day moving average is $398.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Zacks Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $428.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 372,032 shares of company stock worth $158,658,616 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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