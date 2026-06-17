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Dempze Nancy E Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Written by MarketBeat
June 17, 2026
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Key Points

  • Dempze Nancy E increased its American Express stake by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, adding 2,953 shares to bring its total to 8,011 shares worth about $2.96 million.
  • American Express agreed to acquire TheFork for $700 million, a move that expands its European restaurant network by more than 50,000 locations and strengthens its dining and lifestyle offerings.
  • The company recently reported Q1 earnings of $4.28 per share, beating estimates, while analysts remain mixed overall with a consensus Hold rating and an average price target of $359.05.
  • Five stocks we like better than American Express.

Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,011 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 1.5% of Dempze Nancy E's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dempze Nancy E's holdings in American Express were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $2,464,215,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of American Express by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,780,424,000 after buying an additional 2,393,340 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 27.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,310,515,000 after buying an additional 845,283 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of American Express by 23.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,787,580 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $925,449,000 after buying an additional 537,205 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $153,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $341.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $288.34 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.49. The firm has a market cap of $232.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Evercore set a $345.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $359.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXP

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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