Denison Mine Corp $DNN Stake Increased by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN - Free Report) TSE: DML by 149.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085,414 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 1,250,616 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd owned about 0.23% of Denison Mine worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNN. SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its position in Denison Mine by 12.3% during the first quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 1,052,858 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Family Manage LLC boosted its position in Denison Mine by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Manage LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Denison Mine by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,455,713 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $33,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Denison Mine by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,184 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 57,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Denison Mine by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 334,060 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Denison Mine in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Denison Mine from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Denison Mine

Denison Mine Price Performance

DNN opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.77, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Denison Mine Corp has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Denison Mine Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. NYSEAMERICAN: DNN is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company's core business is the discovery, evaluation and advancement of high-grade uranium projects that can supply fuel for the global nuclear power industry.

Denison's flagship asset is the 66.9%-owned Wheeler River Project, one of the largest undeveloped high-grade uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin. In addition to Wheeler River, Denison holds interests in several other exploration properties across northern Saskatchewan and maintains a strategic partnership in the McClean Lake uranium mill, providing it with downstream processing capabilities for future production.

Founded in 1974, Denison Mines has accumulated decades of geological expertise in one of the world's most prolific uranium districts.

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