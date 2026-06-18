DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY Stake Raised by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,132,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 780,837 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for about 2.7% of Invenomic Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 2.57% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $58,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 13,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 20,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business's 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 17.06%.The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $841.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "sell" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on XRAY

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Brian P. Mckeon acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Barber acquired 15,175 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,929.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 55,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at $552,716.84. This represents a 37.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 35,160 shares of company stock worth $351,179. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

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