Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Five Star Bancorp $FSBC

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,274 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 30,936 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.73% of Five Star Bancorp worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,177 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,435 shares of the company's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Star Bancorp news, CEO James Eugene Beckwith sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $265,026.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 466,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,237,340.78. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,641 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $67,707.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 33,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,615.06. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 12,692 shares of company stock worth $524,640 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Star Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $48.66 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 25.23%.The company had revenue of $43.47 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Five Star Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Five Star Bancorp Profile

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company's core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

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